IFCCI: Indian and French companies sign several MoUs during ‘Invest in Maharashtra’ conference

Being the biggest contributor to India’s GDP, Maharashtra has always remained in the forefront of country’s economic development. If India has to grow at 8 per cent, Maharashtra has to grow 10 per cent.

Indian and French companies signed Memorandums of Understanding and Letters Of Intent in Mumbai during the ‘Invest in Maharashtra’ conference, organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce – (IFCCI).

As many as 14 French companies are investing Rs. 5700 crores in Maharashtra. These companies are setting up new factories and expanding business in the state, and the investment is expected to create 5,300 direct jobs.

Consul General of France Sere Charlet said that there are great opportunities for French companies to grow in Maharashtra and this is strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and Maharashtra’s role will be important to realize the dream of a five Trillion dollar economy.

He also mentioned that the cooperation of French companies will be valuable for the growth of the industrial sector in the state.

