इंडियन आवाज़     26 May 2022 08:34:44      انڈین آواز

If Ram Rajya comes, we will ban Urdu, declares Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

AMN / WEB DESK

Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday announced that the Urdu language will be banned completely in ‘Ram Rajya’. He also alleged that madrasas for bomb blasts in the country. He said madrasas have become the training centers for terrorists, reports Times Now.

Addressing a gathering at Karimnagar, the BJP leader said: “If ‘Rama Rajya’ comes, we will completely ban Urdu language.”
On terrorism, he said in the country wherever bomb blasts take place, it is because madrasas have become the training centers for terrorists. “We should identify them,” he said.

Kumar also talked about the Gyanvapi dispute where a ‘Shivling’ is claimed to have been found. He said wherever mosque premises are excavated, Shivalingas are found. “I am challenging (AIMIM chief) Owaisi that we will dig up all mosques in the state. If dead bodies are recovered, you (Muslims) claim it. If Shivam (Shivalinga) is found, hand it over to us. Will you accept it?” he asked.

The Gyanvapi mosque was recently surveyed on the order of a local court. The survey has reportedly found various symbols – signs of lotus, swastikas, kalash, trishul – of Hindu deities inside the mosque complex.

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

