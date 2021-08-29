If diplomacy does not resolve Iranian nuclear crisis, America is ready to turn to other options: Joe Biden

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has said that if diplomacy does not resolve the Iranian nuclear crisis, America is ready to turn to other options. He was speaking in Washington after the first face-to-face talks with Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett.

Mr Bennett praised the President’s stance, and his vow to never let Iran acquire nuclear weapons. Mr Bennett, who took office in June, had said the issue of Iran’s nuclear programme would be top of the agenda in his talks with Mr Biden.

The meeting had been delayed for 24 hours following the deadly attack by the IS group at Kabul airport.