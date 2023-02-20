ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India to take on Ireland in South Africa today

AMN

India will take on Ireland in their last Group 2 match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at St George’s Park, Gqeberha this evening.

After the 11-run loss to England on Saturday, Team India are in second spot, with four points from three matches, behind England which have qualified for the semi-finals. India need to improve their net run rate from the current 0.205.

Therefore, The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now need not only a win against Ireland in its last group match but also a big one to have any chance of filling up the remaining semifinal spot from Group 2.