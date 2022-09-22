FreeCurrencyRates.com

ICC T20I Rankings: India batter surpasses Pakistan captain Babar Azam, bags No.3 spot

International Cricket Council Wednesday released rankings for batters in men’s T20 International. India’s Suryakumar Yadav continued to rise in the ICC rankings as the India batter surpassed Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Suryakumar is now No. 3 on the batting charts with 780 points, 9 more than Babar, who had led the rankings until earlier this year.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan continues to hold No. 1 spot in the batting charts followed by South Africa’s Aiden Markram. Suryakumar is now 45 points behind Rizwan and 12 points behind Markram.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has continued his tremendous rise since his comeback in the Indian Premier League. After his stunning knock of unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls against Australia yesterday, Pandya has moved into the top-5 rankings of the T20 International all-rounder list, maintaining his steady gain in stature in world cricket.

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

