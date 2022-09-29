Thursday, September 29, 2022
Latest:

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The real voice of india

SPORTS 

ICC T20I Rankings: India batter surpasses Pakistan captain Babar Azam, bags No.3 spot

INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comments

AMN

International Cricket Council today released rankings for batters in men’s T20 International. India’s Suryakumar Yadav continued to rise in the ICC rankings as the India batter surpassed Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Suryakumar is now No. 3 on the batting charts with 780 points, 9 more than Babar, who had led the rankings until earlier this year.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan continues to hold No. 1 spot in the batting charts followed by South Africa’s Aiden Markram. Suryakumar is now 45 points behind Rizwan and 12 points behind Markram.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has continued his tremendous rise since his comeback in the Indian Premier League. After his stunning knock of unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls against Australia yesterday, Pandya has moved into the top-5 rankings of the T20 International all-rounder list, maintaining his steady gain in stature in world cricket.

INDIAN AWAAZ

The Indian Awaaz (theindianawaaz.com) is a fast growing English news website based in New Delhi. Website covers Politics, Economy/Business, Entertainment, Health, Education, Technology, Fashion, Lifestyle, Stock Market, Commercial issues and much more. It has separate sections in Hindi and Urdu too.

You May Also Like

Former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey unanimously elected as president

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

India beat South Africa by 8 wickets in first T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Bangladesh secure berth at ICC Women’s T 20 World Cup 2023

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.