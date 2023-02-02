इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 01:35:06      انڈین آواز
ICC T20 Rankings: India’s Deepti Sharma climbs to 2nd spot in T20 bowler ranking

Published On:

AMN

In Women’s Cricket, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has climbed to the second spot in the T20 bowling rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on 1st Feb 2023.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who is at the top of the ranking, has 763 points while  25-year-old off-spinner Deepti has 737 points.  The third position is held by South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba with 732 points.

Deepti is leading the wicket-taker’s list in the ongoing Women’s T20 Tri-series in South Africa with nine wickets. India and South Africa will square off in the T20 Tri-series final in East London on Thursday.

