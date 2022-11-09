ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in Sydney; enter finals

AMN

In the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan entered the finals of the tournament by defeating New Zealand in the semifinals played at Sydney today. Chasing a target of 152 runs, Pakistan scored the total in 19.1 overs at a loss of three wickets. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan scored 57 runs while skipper Babar Azam hit 53 runs.

Earlier after winning the toss, New Zealand elected to bat and set a target of 152 runs for Pakistan. The Kiwis scored 151 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in the stipulated overs. Daryl Mitchell 53 and Kane Williamson 46 were the top scorers for New Zealand. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took 2 wickets while Mohammad Nawaz claimed one wicket.

India will lock horns with England in Adelaide tomorrow in the second semi final. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST. The final will be played on Sunday in Melbourne.