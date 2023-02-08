इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2023 01:03:31      انڈین آواز
ICC T-20 Women’s World Cup kick starts in South Africa from Feb 10

The ICC T-20 Women’s World Cup kick starts in South Africa from 10th of this month, with the opening match between the hosts team and Sri Lanka. This is the first time that the tournament is taking place in an African nation. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will play their first match against Pakistan on Sunday, 12th of February.

After the major boost of the Indian team winning the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup the women’s team is in high spirits. The launch of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which saw huge valuations in both the media rights auction and the bidding for the ownership of the teams has also lifted the spirit of the Indian team. South African cities of Cape Town, Gqeberha, and Paarl will host the matches. The scenic Newlands Stadium is scheduled to host the final on 26th February. 

