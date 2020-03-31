ICAR asks farmers to follow precautions against COVID-19

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR has asked farmers and workers to follow precautions and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ICAR has issued advisory for farmers during harvesting and threshing of Rabi crops. Agriculture Ministry asked workers to follow safety measures and social distancing at each and every step in the entire process of field operations.

The Ministry said, harvesting of wheat is approaching in several northern states through combine harvesters and their movement within state and between states has been permitted.

Measures of personal hygiene and social distancing should be followed by those engaged in harvesting of all field crops, fruits and vegetables before and after executing the field operation.

The Ministry said that all the people engaged should use masks and ensure hand washing with shop at reasonable intervals. All machines should be sanitized at the entry point, at regular intervals. All transport vehicles, gunny bags or other packaging material should also be sanitized.

The Ministry asked farmers to prefer mechanized operations over the manual wherever feasible. Only the essential numbers of persons should be allowed to accompany the machine.