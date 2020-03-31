FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2020 12:09:30      انڈین آواز
Ad

ICAR asks farmers to follow precautions against COVID-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR has asked farmers and workers to follow precautions and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ICAR has issued advisory for farmers during harvesting and threshing of Rabi crops. Agriculture Ministry asked workers to follow safety measures and social distancing at each and every step in the entire process of field operations.

The Ministry said, harvesting of wheat is approaching in several northern states through combine harvesters and their movement within state and between states has been permitted.

Measures of personal hygiene and social distancing should be followed by those engaged in harvesting of all field crops, fruits and vegetables before and after executing the field operation.

The Ministry said that all the people engaged should use masks and ensure hand washing with shop at reasonable intervals. All machines should be sanitized at the entry point, at regular intervals. All transport vehicles, gunny bags or other packaging material should also be sanitized.

The Ministry asked farmers to prefer mechanized operations over the manual wherever feasible. Only the essential numbers of persons should be allowed to accompany the machine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

No shortage of medicines in country to combat COVID-19 outbreak: Govt

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Government of India today said that there was no shortage of medicines in the co ...

J&K: Total Coronavirus patients rise to 55

AMN J&K Government informed that six new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), all from Kashm ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!