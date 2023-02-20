Ibrahim-Moustafa Tournament: Sports Ministry’s Oversight Committee clears 27 wrestlers for 2nd Ranking Series

AMN

Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry’s Oversight Committee has cleared a contingent of 43 members, including 27 wrestlers, to participate in the upcoming Second Ranking Series ‘Ibrahim-Moustafa’ tournament.

The event will take place at Alexandria in Egypt from 23rd to 26th of this month. The tournament will be crucial to gain ranking points for better seeding at the Senior Asian Championships 2023 and the Senior World Championships 2023.

The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry said, the Indian team will consist of nine freestyle wrestlers, eight women wrestlers and ten Greco-Roman wrestlers along with 16 coaches and support staff.

Talking about the participation of the Indian team, Olympic medalist and Chairperson of the Oversight Committee MC Mary Kom said, efforts are being made to provide more international exposure to athletes so that they can get the opportunity to compete against the best athletes in the world.