I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that the owners of the three channels involved in the alleged scam had been charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating for ‘fixing data’.

WEB DESK

Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued advisories to private television channels to adhere to Programme Code under Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995.

Under the Programme code, no programme should contain false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths, obscene and defamatory content.

The programme should not criticizes, malign or slander any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral life of the country.

Meanwhile after Mumbai police’s claim of manipulations in Television Rating Points (TRP) by some channels, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is likely to take up the issue after Congress MP Karti Chidambaram wrote to panel chief Shashi Tharoor.

A notice sent to members of the department related standing committee for information technology has notified members that the next two sittings of the Committee will be held on October 15 and 16. The sitting would hear the views of the representatives of News Broadcasters Association, Press Council of India and Prasar Bharati on the subject ‘Ethical Standards in Media Coverage’ followed by evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the same subject.

Karti’s demand that the parliamentary panel should take up the issue came a day after Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a TRP manipulation racket and arrested four people. “The recent issues surrounding TRPs of television channels have cast doubts on the legitimacy and reliability of the system. TRPs produce essential data on television audiences in India and have become the primary basis for advertising decisions. But public spending should not be on the basis of flawed data. In the light of this, it is important for the Standing Committee for Information and Technology to take up this issue,” Karti said in a letter to panel chairman Tharoor.

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that the owners of the three channels involved in the alleged scam had been charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating for ‘fixing data’.

