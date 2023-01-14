I&B Minister Anurag Thakur announces to set up indoor stadium at Udaipur, Tripura

AMN

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday announced at Udaipur in Gomati District of Tripura that an indoor stadium will be set up there and 5 crore rupees will be granted for this.

The Minister said this while attending Yuba Samvaad-India@2047 at Udaipur in Tripura. Mr. Thakur also said that to boost the sports spirit among youths of the state, such indoor stadium will be facilitated with different sports disciplines. Such stadiums will also be built in all eight districts of the state.

Later speaking to media, the Minister said that BJP government has done well and will live upto the expectation of the people of the state. He said the central government has carried out several developmental works in the field education, health care, road, rail and airport infrastructure.

He added that in the field of sports also the centre is giving more importance to the state so that it could produce more and more promising sports personalities.

The Minister also said that youths are the strength of the nation. With the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign “fitness ka dose, adha gantha roz”, youths are very optimistic towards fitness. The government has initiated youth and sports oriented various schemes which encourage youth for a healthy nation.

Earlier in the day, the Minister attended ‘Yuba Samvaad-India@2047’ organised by Nehru Yuva Sangathan at Agartala.