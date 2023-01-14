FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2023 01:14:09      انڈین آواز

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur announces to set up indoor stadium at Udaipur, Tripura

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday announced at Udaipur in Gomati District of Tripura that an indoor stadium will be set up there and 5 crore rupees will be granted for this.

The Minister said this while attending Yuba Samvaad-India@2047 at Udaipur in Tripura. Mr. Thakur also said that to boost the sports spirit among youths of the state, such indoor stadium will be facilitated with different sports disciplines. Such stadiums will also be built in all eight districts of the state.

Later speaking to media, the Minister said that BJP government has done well and will live upto the expectation of the people of the state. He said the central government has carried out several developmental works in the field education, health care, road, rail and airport infrastructure.

He added that in the field of sports also the centre is giving more importance to the state so that it could produce more and more promising sports personalities.

The Minister also said that youths are the strength of the nation. With the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign “fitness ka dose, adha gantha roz”, youths are very optimistic towards fitness. The government has initiated youth and sports oriented various schemes which encourage youth for a healthy nation.

Earlier in the day, the Minister attended ‘Yuba Samvaad-India@2047’ organised by Nehru Yuva Sangathan at Agartala.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

بھارت عالمی سطح پر موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کو کم کرنے میں سب سے آگے ہے, ہردیپ سنگھ پوری AUTO EXPO:

آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...

پارلیمنٹ کا بجٹ اجلاس اِس ماہ کی 31 تاریخ سے شروع ہوگا

پارلیمنٹ کا بجٹ اجلاس اِس ماہ کی 31تاریخ سے شروع ہوگا اور 6 اپر ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart