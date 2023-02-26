I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur addresses Youth 20 consultation programme in Raipur

AMN

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Sports- Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur has said that at the Y-20 summit, India will not only speak but also provide an audience to the youth across the world to be heard in the world’s largest democracy.

Union Minister was addressing a Youth 20 consultation programme in Raipur. While interacting with the youths, Union Minister said that young people are the stakeholders in the present and are builders of tomorrow.

The youth 20 consultation programme was organized by the India Institute of Management, Raipur. The Y20 Consultation Event focus on the theme of “Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War”. About 250 foreign and Indian delegates, along with 75 college students from Chhattisgarh are participating in the Y20 event at the IIM Raipur campus.

Y20 is the youthful counterpart to G20 Summits, and it is the solitary formally recognized platform that provides a means for young people to interact with the G20.

Earlier, Union minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also participated in Yuva Samvad – India @2047″ programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan at Raipur.

Addressing the programme, Union Minister said that we should be proud of our heritage, history, art, culture and tradition. He warned the youth to remain alert against “forces trying to break up the country.

He said there is a need to remain alert against those who spread propaganda against the country and mislead people. Shri Thakur urged the youth to contribute their bit to make India a developed nation.

While replying to the questions asked by the youth participating in the dialogue, the Union Minister said, keeping the future employment prospects in mind, the need-based curriculum is being designed in the new education policy.

Mr. Thakur said that chairmanship of G20 will give an opportunity to promote our culture, tourism and industry.