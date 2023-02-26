इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2023 09:33:18      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur addresses Youth 20 consultation programme in Raipur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Sports- Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur has said that at the Y-20 summit, India will not only speak but also provide an audience to the youth across the world to be heard in the world’s largest democracy.

Union Minister was addressing a Youth 20 consultation programme in Raipur. While interacting with the youths, Union Minister said that young people are the stakeholders in the present and are builders of tomorrow.

The youth 20 consultation programme was organized by the India Institute of Management, Raipur. The Y20 Consultation Event focus on the theme of “Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War”. About 250 foreign and Indian delegates, along with 75 college students from Chhattisgarh are participating in the Y20 event at the IIM Raipur campus.

Y20 is the youthful counterpart to G20 Summits, and it is the solitary formally recognized platform that provides a means for young people to interact with the G20.

Earlier, Union minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also participated in Yuva Samvad – India @2047″ programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan at Raipur.

Addressing the programme, Union Minister said that we should be proud of our heritage, history, art, culture and tradition. He warned the youth to remain alert against “forces trying to break up the country.

He said there is a need to remain alert against those who spread propaganda against the country and mislead people. Shri Thakur urged the youth to contribute their bit to make India a developed nation.

While replying to the questions asked by the youth participating in the dialogue, the Union Minister said, keeping the future employment prospects in mind, the need-based curriculum is being designed in the new education policy.

Mr. Thakur said that chairmanship of G20 will give an opportunity to promote our culture, tourism and industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

دواؤں اور طبی آلا ت کی مناسب قیمت پر دستیابی ہوگی ممکن

عندلیب اخترمرکزی حکومت ملک میں دواؤں اور طبی آلات کی مناسب ق ...

معاشی بحران کے باوجود س کروڑ لوگوں کو غربت سے نکالنا اب بھی ممکن

اے ایم ایناقوام متحدہ کی جانب سے جاری کردہ ایک اہم ترین جائزے ...

Lithium-لیتھیم کی دریافت کیا معیشت کے لیے گیم چینجر ہو گی؟

ستوتی مشرا ہندوستان میں پہلی بار لیتھیم کے اہم ذخائر دریاف ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart