IAF test fires Extended Range Version of Brahmos Air Launched missile

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Air Force today successfully fired the Extended Range Version of Brahmos Air Launched missile against a Ship Target from a SU-30MKI aircraft. The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region. Our correspondent reports that with this, IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land and sea targets over very long ranges.

The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate future battlefields. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, BAPL and HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat.