IAF Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crash in Morena in Madhya Pradesh

IAF orders inquiry into crash

WEB DESK

Two Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed in the Pahadgarh area Morena district in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed. Details are awaited. Search and rescue operations are underway by the local administration and defence forces. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident of two fighter aircraft. In a tweet, Air Force said that two fighter aircraft were involved in an accident near Gwalior this morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. The Indian Air Force said, one of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries.