4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19
इंडियन आवाज़     08 May 2021 09:26:13      انڈین آواز

IAF, Navy step up efforts to ferry oxygen and medical supplies

Indian Air Force and Navy have intensified their efforts to aid the civil administration in tackling the current COVID-19 situation by ferrying oxygen containers and medical equipment. The C-17 aircraft of Indian Air force have conducted 400 sorties from within the country, including 351 to airlift 252 oxygen tankers of a total capacity of four thousand 904 tonnes.

The cities covered were Jamnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Panagarh, Indore, Ranchi, Agra, Jodhpur, Begumpet, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Surat, Raipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Gwalior, Vijaywada, Baroda, Dimapur and Hindan. The Air Force aircraft also conducted 59 international sorties to airlift 72 cryogenic oxygen storage containers of one thousand 233 tonnes. The containers and cylinders were procured from Singapore, Dubai, Bangkok, UK, Germany, Belgium and Australia. In addition, the C-17 and IL-76 aircraft have been tasked to airlift cryogenic oxygen containers, oxygen generators and ventilators from Israel and Singapore.

The Navy has also deployed its INS Talwar, Kolkata, Airavat, Kochi, Tabar, Trikand, Jalashwa and Shardul to ferry oxygen containers, cylinders, concentrators and related equipment from friendly foreign countries. The Ministry said, in the coming days, loading of oxygen containers and other medical supplies has also been planned on INS Tarkash, Shardul and Jalashwa from Doha, Kuwait and Muara in Brunei.

SPORTS

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

AMN Indian wrestler Seema Bisla has secured a Tokyo Olympics berth in women's 50kg after reaching the final ...

Online campaign “Stop Tokyo Olympics” gathers almost 200,000 signatures in past two days

AMN/ WEB DESK As public concerns mount over holding the Tokyo Olympics Games amidst COVID-19 pandemic, an o ...

خبرنامہ

جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و مدرسہ قاسمیہ اسلامیہ گیا کے مہتمم قاری معین الدین قاسمی کا انتقال ﻿

پٹنہ : جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و جامعہ قاسمیہ گیا کے مہتمم اکا ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

