इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jan 2023 06:02:25      انڈین آواز
IAF exhibits scintillating Fly Past at 74th Republic Day parade

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. The main function was held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The grand finale and the most eagerly-awaited segment of the parade was the Fly Past.

In this segment breathed-taking air show was performed by 45 aircraft of Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of Indian Army. Vintage as well as current modern aircraft and helicopters including Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, Su-30 MkI Jaguar, C-130, C-17, Dornier, LCH Prachand, Apache roared in the skies above Kartavya Path. Various formations, including Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul were displayed by them. The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by Rafale fighter aircraft. The ceremony culminated with the national anthem and the release of Tri-colour balloons. This year’s Republic Day celebration was planned in a way to ensure maximum public participation in the various events as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

خبرنامہ

صدرِ جمہوریۂ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا 74 ویں یومِ جمہوریہ سے قبل قوم کے نام خطاب

PRESIDENT OF INDIA SMT. DROUPADI MURMU ADDRESS TO THE NATION ON THE EVE OF THE 74TH REPUBLIC DAY پیارے ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

مرکز نے یوٹیوب اور ٹوئیٹر کو، متنازعہ بی بی سی کی ڈاکومینٹری کے ویڈیوز کو بلاک کرنے کی ہدایت دی

FILE اطلاعات و نشریات کی وزارت نے Youtube اور ٹویٹر کو ہدایات ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

