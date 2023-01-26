IAF exhibits scintillating Fly Past at 74th Republic Day parade

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. The main function was held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The grand finale and the most eagerly-awaited segment of the parade was the Fly Past.

In this segment breathed-taking air show was performed by 45 aircraft of Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of Indian Army. Vintage as well as current modern aircraft and helicopters including Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, Su-30 MkI Jaguar, C-130, C-17, Dornier, LCH Prachand, Apache roared in the skies above Kartavya Path. Various formations, including Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul were displayed by them. The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by Rafale fighter aircraft. The ceremony culminated with the national anthem and the release of Tri-colour balloons. This year’s Republic Day celebration was planned in a way to ensure maximum public participation in the various events as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.