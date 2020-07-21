IAF Commanders’ Conference to begin to July 22

File photo

WEB DESK

The Air Force Commanders’ Conference (AFCC) will be held from 22-24 Jul 20, at Air Headquarters in New Delhi. The theme of the conference is “IAF in the Next Decade”.

Defence Minister is likely to grace the occasion to inaugurate the conference. The Defence Secretary and Secretary Defence Production are also expected to be present during the inauguration.

The AFCC will be chaired by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. During the three day conference the discussions would take stock of the current operational scenario & deployments. The plan of action for operational capability enhancement of the IAF in the next decade will also be discussed.