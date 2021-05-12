IAF and Indian Navy continue to work round the clock to help COVID patients

AMN / WEB DESK
Indian Air Force and Indian Navy continued to work round the clock to provide oxygen and other medical supplies to the Civil Administration to tackle the current COVID-19 situation in the country. As on today, the aircraft of Indian Air Force airlifted 403 oxygen containers of 6856 tonnes capacity along with other equipment of 163 tonnes capacity, in 634 sorties from different parts of the country. The cities covered are Jamnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Panagarh, Indore, Ranchi, Agra, Jodhpur, Begumpet, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Surat, Raipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Gwalior, Vijayawada, Baroda, Dimapur and Hindon.
The Indian Air Force aircraft have also conducted 98 sorties from different countries, airlifting 95 containers of 793 tonnes capacity and other equipment of 204 tonnes capacity. The equipment has been procured from Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Indonesia, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Israel and France.
As part of Operation Samudra Setu-2, seven Indian Naval Ships have returned home with 260 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen for direct supply to various states, eight oxygen containers of total capacity 160 tonnes, around 2600 oxygen filled cylinders and 3150 empty cylinders for Oxygen from Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia.