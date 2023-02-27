इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 11:24:03      انڈین آواز
IAF Airlift arranges 3 sorties to airlift stranded passengers from Jammu to Leh and Chandigarh to Thoise in Nubra

AMN

Under the Operation Sadbhavna Programme, Indian Air Force has arranged three sorties yesterday to airlift the stranded passengers from Jammu to Leh and Chandigarh to Thoise in Nubra.

A total of 393 passengers in two sorties were airlifted from Jammu to Leh. Similarly, in another sortie, 221 passengers were airlifted from Chandigarh to Nobra.

As the airfares have gone beyond the affordability as high as up to 70 thousand rupees, the new Lieutenant Governor Brigadier Dr. BD Mishra came to the rescue by arranging aircraft with the cooperation of the Indian Airforce. Ladakh UT administration and LAHDC Leh have deputed senior officials at Jammu and Chandigarh to coordinate the logistics for the stranded people of Ladakh.

In a tweet, LG said all the stranded people of Ladakh in different parts of the country will be airlifted in a phased manner. Due to the closure of all the roads to Ladakh due to snowfall, the flight is the only mode for everyone for commuting from Leh to other parts of the country through four routes of flight operations via Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and Srinagar.

Passengers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the UT Administration led by LG Ladakh, Brig. (Dr) B.D Mishra (Retd), MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, and Chairman of LAHDC, Leh Tashi Gyalson for their efforts in arranging air sorties.

