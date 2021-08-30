IAF aircrafts return after evacuation operations in Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK
Indian Air Force transport aircrafts, deployed to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan, have returned to their respective home bases. IAF had deployed its C-17 Globemasters and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for evacuation operations of Indians stuck in Afghanistan. The operations after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban were also carried out under extreme conditions.
The Garud commandos of the Air Force also had joined hands with the ITBP personnel posted in the crisis-hit country.
The External Affairs Ministry has said that the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan.