इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2021 07:35:44      انڈین آواز

I will take part in campaigns on wheelchair: Mamata

S Moin / Kolkata

FROM the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she would et back to canvassing for the upcoming Assembly elections within the next couple of days.

Releasing a video clip from her hospital bed at SSKM where she was rushed to late Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo said: “I received injuries in my leg and ligaments. Hopefully I will be discharged in a couple of days. There will be problems in my leg but I shall not cancel any of my political programmes. I will take part in the campaigns on a wheelchair, if necessary”.

She also appealed to all her party workers and supporters to maintain discipline and peace across the state. “I urge everyone not to indulge in any action that will disrupt normal life,” he added.

Banerjee hoped that she would be able to get back to her work in the next two-three days. “I will manage it. I will not waste any of my scheduled meetings,” she promised.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bengal unit on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the incident in which Banerjee had received leg injuries on Wednesday evening.

A delegation led by BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta and Shisir Bajoria went to the office of the Election Commission (EC) and demanded release of the original footage of the incident and the place of occurrence.

“We demand the immediate release of the video footage of the incident. If that is not done the EC will be held responsible for the entire security lapse. If the chief minster of the state is not secure then what about the security of common voters in Bengal during the elections,” said Dutta, praying for the Trinamool chief’s speedy recovery.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

