I-T survey on BBC political vendetta of BJP govt: Mamata

Published On:

AMN / KOLKATA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today described the Income Tax department’s survey on BBC India’s offices as “very unfortunate” and alleged that it is political vendetta of the BJP-led central government.

The Income Tax department’s action came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, “India: The Modi Question”, on the prime minister and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“It is very unfortunate; it is political vendetta of the BJP government,” Banerjee said at her chamber in the West Bengal assembly.

Such actions affect freedom of the press, she said alleging that the saffron party is controlling the media.

“One day there will be no media in the country.… They (BJP leaders) don’t care about people’s mandate, their only mandate is dictatorship. (They are) more than Hitler,” she said.

The tax department had begun the survey on Tuesday at the BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices along with at least two linked premises as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion against the British broadcaster in India. The operation continued on Wednesday.

