इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2023 09:17:27      انڈین آواز
I have support of 32 legislators amidst political twists and turns: NPP chief Conrad K Sangma

AMN

NPP chief Conrad K Sangma has reiterated that he has the support of 32 legislators amidst many political twists and turns in Meghalaya. In a series of developments, NPP Chief Conrad K. Sangma met Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong yesterday to submit his resignation as the Chief Minister and stake his claim to form the next government.

He paraded 29 newly-elected members including 26 of the NPP, two of the BJP and an independent before the Governor, After holding a meeting of different parties including UDP, former Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul M. Sangma said that the numbers were not with the NPP and expressed confidence that the other parties will form the government. However, NPP Chief Conrad Sangma announced in the evening that he has support letters of 32 including the Two members of Hills State PeoplesDemocratic Party (HSPDP) and submitted the same to the Governor.

He also added that the day of the swearing-in will be likely on the 7th of this month depending on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ schedule.

However, the developments took another turn when HSPDP president K.P. Pangniang and secretary P. Ryntathiang wrote to Mr. Conrad Sangma saying the party had not authorised its two MLAs Methodious Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri to lend support to the formation of NPP-led government.

