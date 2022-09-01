I flagged the issues of grave anomalies in Excise Policy, withdrawn by Delhi CM: Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

AMN

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has said that abiding by the Constitution and his duties towards the people of Delhi, he flagged the issues of grave anomalies in Excise Policy later withdrawn by the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself.

In a series of tweets, Mr Saxena said, he also raised an inordinate delay of 2.5 years in acting on the CVC report on irregularities in the construction of Classrooms in Delhi Government Schools, files not being signed by Mr Kejriwal and CAG audits not being conducted timely in State Universities.

He said, there was also issues like Cabinet notes reaching him after Cabinet meetings and non availability of water in Foreign Missions.

Mr Saxena said, he had expected Mr Kejriwal to address these issues in the right spirit. He said, unfortunately, the response has been nothing but subterfuge amounting to defence of the indefensible and abusive personal attack on him.

Mr Saxena said, as a public representative, the Chief Minister needs to explain to the people his art of converting 17 lakh rupees, ascertained by CBI as demonetised currency exchanged by two employees of Khadi Bhawan Delhi into 1400 crore rupees as claimed by AAP.

The Lieutenant Governor said, he called for good governance, zero tolerance for corruption and better services for the people of Delhi, but unfortunately, Chief Minister Kejriwal in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations.

Mr Saxena said, he would not be surprised if in the coming days more such baseless personal attacks are made on him and his family. The Delhi LG said, Mr Kejriwal should know that he will under no circumstances, whatsoever, be deterred from his constitutional duties. Mr Saxena said, his commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering.