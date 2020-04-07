2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
"I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed"- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai

Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prime Minister Narandra Modi criticizing him profusely for the handling of the Coronavirus.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam supremo and the lead actor of the movie ‘Hey Ram’ came down heavily on the ‘JSR’ mascot blaming him the way he had announced the 21 days of lock down in the country.

This open letter to Narendra Modi Kamal Haasan had penned on Monday April 6, 2020 and some of the excerpts of his letter are produced here with minor changes to make nuanced presentation.

‘Events of such magnitude (Covid 19) get etched in history for two reasons, one being the devastation (illness and death) that they cause due to their core nature. The second being the long term impact of what they teach humans to priorities and the kind of socio-cultural changes they bring about. I am extremely saddened to see our society plagued by an outbreak that is far more dangerous and longer lasting that any virus that nature has ever hurled at us.’

‘By early February, the entire world knew that the Corona virus is going to wreak havoc of an unprecedented kind but you were in deep sleep. When you woke up, sometime after mid-April, you ordered an entire nation of 1.4 bn people to shut down within 4 hours. A mere 4 hour notice period for the people when you had a 4 month notice period!’

‘The immediate lockdown was done in almost in demonetization style. I had chosen to trust you when you announced demonetization but time has proved I was wrong. My biggest fear is that the same mistake of demonetization is being repeated albeit at a much bigger scale. While demonetization led to loss of savings and livelihood of the poorest, this ill-planned lockdown is leading us to a fatal combination of loss of both life and livelihood.’

‘COVID-19 will continue to find more victims but you are creating a fertile playground for Hunger (H), Exhaustion (E) and Deprivation (D) of the poor. HED ’20 is a malady that is smaller in profile but far deadlier compared to COVID-19. Its impact will be felt long after COVID-19 has vanished.’

‘I am sure you don’t want to be a balcony government only for the balcony people by completely ignoring the poor who are biggest constituent of our society, our support system and the foundation on which the middle-class, the well-to-do and the rich build their lives.’

‘This is the first crisis, the first epidemic that the top of the society has inflicted upon the bottom. And the topmost, i.e, you sir seem interested in bailing out everybody but those at the bottom. History has proven that any efforts to destroy the bottom have led to the toppling of the top.’

‘Long into the epidemic, when the entire country’s law and order system had been primed, your system failed to stop congregations of ignorant and foolish people in different parts of the country. These have become the biggest hubs for the spread of the epidemic in India. Who is responsible for all the lives lost due to this negligence?’

‘You seem to be securing only an already well-built middle-class fortress. It appears you are comfortable outsourcing responsible behavior to the common people and transparency to the State governments. The common populace cannot be blamed for being ill-prepared for a crisis of this magnitude but you can be and shall be blamed for this. The government is appointed and paid by the people to keep their lives normal and safe.’

‘I am sorry to say Sir, this time your vision has failed.’

Syed Ali Mujtaba is a journalist based in Chennai.

