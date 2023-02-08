“I am not satisfied with PM’s speech…It is clear there is an attempt to save Gautam Adani”: Rahul Gandhi

WEB DESK

“I am not satisfied, but it reveals the truth. There was no talk of an inquiry. If he is not a friend, then he should have agreed to an inquiry. There was no probe into shell companies in defence sector and benami money is changing hands, but the prime minister did not say anything on that,” said Rahul Gandhi soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his speech in Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged it was clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting Gautam Adani as he did not order an inquiry into the allegations levelled against the industrialist by a US-based research firm. He said the prime minister did not answer the questions posed to him.

“I am not satisfied, but it reveals the truth. There was no talk of an inquiry. If he is not a friend, then he should have agreed to an inquiry. There was no probe into shell companies in defence sector and benami money is changing hands, but the prime minister did not say anything on that.

“It is clear that the prime minister is protecting him,” Gandhi told reporters after the prime minister’s reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

MEANWHILE Portions of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech delivered in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (February 7) have been expunged — or removed — from the records of Parliament by the orders of the Speaker.

The expunging of certain words, sentences, or portions of a speech from the records is fairly routine procedure, and is carried out in accordance with laid down rules.

The decision on which parts of the proceedings are to be expunged lies with the Presiding Officer of the House.

Rule 380 (“Expunction”) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha says: “If the Speaker is of opinion that words have been used in debate which are defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified, the Speaker may, while exercising discretion order that such words be expunged from the proceedings of the House.”

Rule 381 says: “The portion of the proceedings of the House so expunged shall be marked by asterisks and an explanatory footnote shall be inserted in the proceedings as follows: ‘Expunged as ordered by the Chair’.”