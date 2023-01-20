Hyderabad Police register case against owner of Deccan Mall building in fire incident

AMN

Hyderabad police have registered a case against the owner of the Deccan Mall building, in which a massive fire broke out on Thursday.

About 10 persons who were trapped in the building were rescued by the fire department personnel and the local police. The fire broke out in the Deccan Mall building located at Minister’s Road, Secunderabad near Nallagutta. Fire officials had doused the flames initially, but the fire restarted and about 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to help contain the blaze. Heavy smoke engulfed the entire area and hindered the firefighting operations. The fire officials and police vacated the adjoining buildings as a precautionary measure.