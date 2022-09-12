FreeCurrencyRates.com

Hyderabad down Rajasthan United to complete the Durand Cup semifinal line up

Harpal Singh Bedi

Kolkata 12 September :   Dominating the proceedings for most of the time, Hyderabad FC defeated Rajasthan United 3-1 win in the last quarterfinal of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Monday.

 For Hyderabad who led 2-1 at half time the goal scorers were Bartholomew Ogbeche (6’), Akash Mishra (45’) and Javi Siverio (68’) . For the losers Martin Chaves (29’) was the goal getter. .

 Hyderabad will face Bengaluru FC in the second Semifinal .  Mumbai City will take on Mohammedan Sporting in the first semifinal on 14th September.

Under the lights, even as it was pouring down, Bart Ogbeche took just six minutes to get himself on the score-sheet as he thumped in a header from the edge of the box to convert a Borja Herrera cross and take Hyderabad into an early lead.

 Hyderabad who then piled the pressure on for most of the game but against the run of play, Rajasthan were offered a way back when Akash Mishra handed an awkward high ball and the referee pointed to the spot.

Laxmikant Kattimani was beaten but HFC did not take long to restore their lead. Akash Mishra popped up with a stunning goal, as he drove a long-range effort from the left into the far corner to bring it back to 2-1 before the break.

Javi Siverio effectively decided the tie after he converted from a Halicharan Narzary cross just after the hour mark. It was Narzary’s first touch after coming on as a sub while Siverio bagged what was his first goal of the current Durand Cup campaign.

The likes of Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Sweden Fernandes, Nikhil Poojary and Lalchungnunga Chhangte all came close on a few occasions while Martin Chaves also hit the bar at the other end in an eventful second half.

It was the determination of Odei Onaindia and Nim Dorjee Tamang, that rarely allowed the I-League side a clear shot at Kattimani’s goal for most of the game.

HSB

