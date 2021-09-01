Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies after prolonged illness

Agencies / Srinagar,

Hardliner Hurriyat Conference leader of Kashmir Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at his residence in Hydepora Srinagar on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 92

He was a member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and chairman of Hurriyat Conference, had been suffering from various ailments for nearly last two decades. He was also former MLA in J&K assembly

“Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers,” former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti has tweeted.