Hurricane Ian: Cuban authorities declares emergencies in six areas

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba as a category three storm, bringing wind speeds of up to 205 kilometres per hour. Cuban authorities declared emergencies in six areas, with forecasters warning of storm surges on the coast along with flash floods and mudslides.

Tens of thousands of people were asked to leave their homes and seek shelter. Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen en route to Florida, where the governor has warned of a potential “major disaster”. Some 38,000 people were evacuated in the province of Pinar del Rio in Cuba.

In United States, Hurricane conditions are expected along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday morning, with tropical storm conditions possibly beginning late on Tuesday.

Some parts of the state have not seen a hurricane of this magnitude in about a century. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida over the weekend and has activated 5,000 National Guard troops to assist with relief efforts. He warned of broad impacts throughout the state and residents have been stocking up on food, water, medicine and fuel.