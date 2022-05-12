FreeCurrencyRates.com

Hungary elects Katalin Novak as first female President of the country

Published On:

WEB DESK

In Hungary, Katalin Novak has taken over as the first female President of the country. Her predecessor, Janos Ader, greeted the new president at the entrance to the Sandor Palace, the residence of the Hungarian president yesterday.

The Parliament elected Novak as President of Hungary on March 10. Following her election, Novak said that she wanted to be a “President of peace.” The official inaugural ceremony will take place on Saturday morning at the Kossuth Square in front of the Parliament.

