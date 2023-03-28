इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2023 06:53:48      انڈین آواز
Hungarian lawmakers voted on Monday to support Finland’s accession to NATO

Published On:

WEB DESK

Hungarian lawmakers voted on Monday to support Finland’s accession to NATO, putting an end to months of delays and bringing the Nordic country one step closer to becoming a full member of the Western military alliance.

Hungary’s parliament ratified Finland’s application to join the military alliance.The measure passed with 182 votes for and six against, came after NATO and the European Union repeatedly postponing the vote after nearly all other alliance members ratified Finland’s bid.

Turkey is now the only one of NATO’s 30 members not to have ratified Finland’s NATO accession.

Full unanimity is required to admit a new member into the alliance.

