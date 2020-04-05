Coronavirus crisis: death toll rises to more than 45,000 in Europe
Afghan forces arrest leader of IS in connection with Gurudwara attack
France to begin clinical trials to treat Coronavirus illness
COVID-19: 14 new confirmed cases recorded, number of confirmed cases rise to 122 in Gujarat
Power Ministry: Adequate arrangements to handle grid stability during lights-out event
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Apr 2020 02:40:02      انڈین آواز
Ad

Humanity holds its ground in tough times across NCR during lockdown

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

As the poor and labourers are starving during the 21-day lockdown, several educational institutions, volunteer organizations, and corporate houses turned good Samaritans by feeding displaced families and migrant workers stranded in different parts of National Capital Region.

During these tough times, several organisations, employees and individuals have stepped up to provide food and other essentials to homeless people in NCR. One such renowned educational institution Group Udgam Pre School has been distributing biscuits and other food items to poor and migrant workers in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Neemrana.

Emerging as Good Samaritans, Richlite Biscuits company reached out to slum dwellers in New Delhi and NCR including Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram and distributed biscuits packets to some 50,000 of them.

“We offered packets of biscuits and other food items to nearly 1 lakh slum dwellers at Noida, We took help from the district administration in identifying the places,” said Luv Bhardwaj, Director of Richlite.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, many have had a tough time either in sustaining themselves with sufficient food or reaching their native places to escape starvation in cities. To make the lives of such people easier, we have been providing them with food and drinking water, said Deepa Bhardwaj, Chairperson of Udgam Pre School Group.

In some parts of NCR many individuals and volunteer organisations including, Hero Motocorp, NIIT College, MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd, G. D. Foods MFG. (India) Pvt. Ltd., GD Food Company, The Wipe Hotwire India, Thermal Equipments Private Limited, Neha Woodlam Pvt Ltd, Parle School and Nexzen Floropolymers company have come forward to provide rice, vegetables, and other essential supplies to the poor, migrant workers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Confirmed Coronavirus cases topped 3 lakh in US

WEB DESK The number of confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 3 lakh with more than 8,100 deaths inThe Uni ...

France to begin clinical trials to treat virus illness

WEB DESK France is to begin clinical trials involving transfusions of blood plasma from Coronavirus survivo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!