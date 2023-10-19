इंडियन आवाज़     19 Oct 2023 07:13:42      انڈین آواز

HUL Q2 result: Hindustan Unilever gives dividend of ₹18 per equity share

Published On:

BIZ DESK

The FMCG major Hindustan Unilever, on Thursday, announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per share. Company witnessed a 4% YoY rise in its net profit to ₹2,717 crore in September quarter of FY24.

The record date for the record date for the entitlement of the shareholders has been fixed as 2 November. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on 16 November, the company said in its stock filing.

The company reported a 4% rise in its standalone net profit to ₹2,717 crore against ₹2,616 crore in the year-ago period. The Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major’s net profit rose by 10% QoQ in September quarter. The company shares closed flat at ₹2,549 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

“The company announced its interim dividend declared an interim dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024. As intimated vide our letter dated 5th October, 2023, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 2nd November, 2023, and dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after Thursday, 16th November, 2023,” stated the BSE filing.

Last time, the firm had declared its final dividend in June. HUL announced final dividend of ₹22 per equity share on 26-Jun-2023. The amount was paid on 29 June, 2023.

