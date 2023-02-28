इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2023 05:46:22      انڈین آواز
Huge voter turnout recorded in state assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya

AMN

Over 85 percent polling has been reported in Nagaland till last report came in. Barring few incidents the polling remained by and large peaceful. All the EVMs are being kept in strong rooms amidst tight security. Counting of votes will be held on 2nd of March. CEO V Shashank Shekhar said that three-tier security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the EVMs. A total of 183 candidates are in the fray in Nagaland including four women candidates.

In Meghalaya, the overall poll percentage was recorded at 85.17 percent. According to Meghalaya CEO, this does not include postal ballot. The polling was held for 59 constituencies yesterday for the 60 seat Assembly. The election to Sohiong constituency has been adjourned due to the death of a candidate. Our correspondent reports that poll parties have returned and EVMs have been kept in Strong rooms at all district headquarters. Counting will be taken up on 2nd March, along with Tripura and Nagaland Assembly polls.

