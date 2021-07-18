Huge rush of people leaving Dhaka, COVID positivity above 29 percent

WEB DESK

The ferry terminals around Dhaka are witnessing a huge rush of people leaving for their hometowns and villages to celebrate Eid-Ul-Azha on July 21. The Shimulia ferry terminal near Dhaka had to bring in additional ferries to carry the increased number of vehicles and people, reports UNB.

The Dhaka-Tangail highway also reported massive congestion on Saturday night as people left Dhaka for their hometown and villages. However, during the day time on Sunday, traffic thinned out on the highway and the Bangabandhu bridge.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 225 deaths and 11,578 new COVID 19 cases on Sunday. This is the third highest number of deaths in a day since the COVID 19 pandemic hit Bangladesh last year in March. The death toll has gone up to 17894 and the number of covid infection stood above 11 lakh as on Sunday. The number of active cases in the country is more than 1.54 lakh which is about 14 percent of all the cases detected in the country.

The sample positivity rate on Sunday was recorded at 29.09 percent which is slightly higher than 29.06 percent recorded on Saturday and 28.69 percent recorded on Friday.

Bangladesh received 2 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines on Saturday night and early morning of Sunday. Three million doses of the Moderna vaccines under the COVAX programme will be arriving as a gift from the US on Monday.