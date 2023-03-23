इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2023 08:01:26      انڈین آواز
Huge cache of contraband drugs worth over Rs 390 crore recovered in Mizoram

Assam Rifles and custom personnel have recovered a huge cache of contraband drugs worth over 390 crore rupees in Mizoram. According to the Assam Rifles, the operation was jointly carried out by the Serchhip battalion of 23 sector Assam Rifles and custom department on Wednesday at Ruantlang in Champhai district.

In the operation, they recovered 39 lakh tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablets from the possession of a suspected man.
Assam Rifles officials in a statement said the seized consignment and apprehended man were handed over to the custom department for further legal proceedings. They further said that the smuggling of illegal drugs has been a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, amnd added that their operations against drug trafficking will continue.

