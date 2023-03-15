HS Prannoy & Lakshya Sen advance to men’s singles second round of All England Open Badminton Championships

AMN

In the All England Open 2023 badminton championships, India’s HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen registered dominating victories to advance into the second round of the men’s singles event yesterday March 14.

Prannoy registered a thrilling win over Chinese Taipei’s world No. 24 Wang Tzu Wei 21-19, 22-20 in the opening-round clash. World No. 9 Prannoy will meet third-seeded Indonesian, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, in the round of 16. Lakshya Sen, who made the All-England final last year, started slowly but overcame the world No. 5 Chou Tien Chen, also from Chinese Taipei, by a 21-18, 21-19 scoreline. Lakshya Sen will either face the winner of the all-Danish tie between Anders Antonsen or Rasmus Gemke in the next round.

Today, March 15, world No. 22 Kidambi Srikanth, who is yet to win a single match on the BWF World Tour 2023 so far, will take on France’s world No. 25 Toma Popov in round 1 of men’s singles. World No. 9 PV Sindhu will begin her women’s singles campaign against China’s Zhang Yi Man. In the men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will meet compatriots Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will battle Xiang Yu Ren and Qiang Tan in the opener.