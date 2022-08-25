FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2022 03:04:11      انڈین آواز

HS Prannoy defeats Lakshya Sen to enter quarter-finals of BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo

Published On: By

AMn/ WEB DESK

HS Prannoy defeated Lakshya Sen in Badminton by 21-17, 21-16, 21-17 entered into the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo today.

The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the pair of Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede of Denmark in their pre-quarter-final match, winning the game 21-12, 21-10. The Indian duo will now face Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun also moved to the quarterfinals. The duo beat Singaporean pair of Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean in the round of 16 clash 18-21 21-15 21-16.  Arjun and Kapila will now face the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the last eight stage.

However, London Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal went down in round of 16 match against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan. She lost the match 17-21, 21-16, 13-21.

