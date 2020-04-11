HRD Ministry launches Bharat Padhe Online campaign

Staff Reporter

Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Friday launched a week long Bharat Padhe Online campaign for crowdsourcing of ideas in New Delhi for improving online education ecosystem of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nishank said, the campaign aims to invite all the best brains in India to share suggestions or solutions directly with HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms.

He said that ideas can be shared on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com and on twitter by using # BharatPadheOnline up to 16th of this month. While using Twitter one must tag @HRDMinistry and @DrRPNishank so that ideas can be notified to the Ministry. The Minister said that he would like to go through the suggestions personally.

Mr Nishank said that students and teachers are the main target audience in it and hoped that they will participate in this campaign wholeheartedly to improve the existing online education methods. He said that students who are currently studying in schools or higher educational institutions are the ones engaging with the existing digital platforms offering various courses etc. on a daily basis.

He said that the educators across the country can also come forward to contribute with their expertise in the field of education. A conversation can be initiated with them, asking them that what do they think an ideal online education ecosystem should look like or what are the limitations of the current online education scenario of India and what challenges they face in traditional classrooms that can be addressed through online education.