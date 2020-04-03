FreeCurrencyRates.com

HRD Minister launches Student Helpline Portal amid Corona Crisis

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

In a bid to provide help and support to students who were suffering due to outbreak of COVID19 and National lockdown, the All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE has come out with a unique website to address their concerns.

The website with an URL https://helpline.aicte-india.org was launched by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” today in the presence of Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE, MP Poonia, Vice-chairman AICTE, Buddha Chandrashekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE and student interns Shivanshu and Akash of Graphic Era University who developed this portal in record time. Secretary Dr Rajive and other AICTE officers also joined the video conferencing.

Students have been facing difficulties in their studies due to the closure of colleges and hostels in view of the outbreak of COVID19 and National lockdown since March 25th.

This portal is essential to connect those who are willing to provide help with those who need help. The nature of support includes Accommodation, Food, on line Classes, Attendance, Examinations, Scholarships, Health, Transport, Harassment etc.

As many as 6500 colleges have already come forward to provide support at such a crucial juncture. Students in difficulty are encouraged to directly get connected with them through this portal.

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE also appealed to voluntary organizations, NGOs. Social organizations, philanthropists to come forward and render their support similar to the 6500 colleges.

Interested social organizations, NGOs, philanthropists can contact at: cconeat@aicte-india.org

