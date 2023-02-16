इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2023 06:29:10      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

HP Doordarshan Kendra: Shimla to provide services to people 24/7

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the 24-hour telecast service of Doordarshan Kendra, Shimla at Peterhoff in the capital today.

The Minister said that keeping in view the long-standing demand of the people, Doordarshan Kendra, Shimla’s telecast has been dedicated to the people round-the-clock from today.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said with the commencement of 24-hour telecast from DD Himachal, not only the news of the State but also the culture and traditions of the State would get national and international level recognition.

He said all the programs of DD Himachal would now be seen in every nook and corner of the country through DTH and most of the programs here would be devoted to art, culture, religious places, tourism, adventure activities, sports and programs for soldiers.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that through DD Himachal, schemes of the Central and State Government will also be telecast for maximum people awareness. Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi expressed hope that DD Himachal would live up to the expectations of the people of Himachal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

وزیراعظم مودی نے امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن کے ساتھ فون پر گفتگو کی , بھارت-امریکہ جامع عالمی کلیدی ساجھیداری کے مستحکم ہونے پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے امریکی صدر جوزف آر بائیڈن کے سات ...

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart