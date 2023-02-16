HP Doordarshan Kendra: Shimla to provide services to people 24/7

AMN

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the 24-hour telecast service of Doordarshan Kendra, Shimla at Peterhoff in the capital today.

The Minister said that keeping in view the long-standing demand of the people, Doordarshan Kendra, Shimla’s telecast has been dedicated to the people round-the-clock from today.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said with the commencement of 24-hour telecast from DD Himachal, not only the news of the State but also the culture and traditions of the State would get national and international level recognition.

He said all the programs of DD Himachal would now be seen in every nook and corner of the country through DTH and most of the programs here would be devoted to art, culture, religious places, tourism, adventure activities, sports and programs for soldiers.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that through DD Himachal, schemes of the Central and State Government will also be telecast for maximum people awareness. Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi expressed hope that DD Himachal would live up to the expectations of the people of Himachal.