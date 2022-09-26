HP: CM Jai Ram Thakur expresses grief at death of 7 persons in a road accident in Kullu district

AMN

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief at the death of seven persons in a road accident in Kullu district. Ten persons also sustained injuries in the mishap.

The Chief Minister announced four lakh rupees each to the next of kin of the deceased. He said an immediate relief of 50,000 rupees has been disbursed to the injured. Mr Thakur wished speedy recovery to the injured. He directed the district administration and hospital authorities to ensure the best treatment to the injured.