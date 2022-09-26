HP: 7 tourist killed in a road accident in Kullu

AMN / WEB DESK

Seven tourists, including three IIT Varanasi students, were killed and 10 sustained injuries as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on September 25 evening, officials said.

The accident took place at 8.30 pm on Sunday near Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision, they said.

Five tourists died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh are among the deceased, they added.

Six of the deceased have been identified as Saurabh, Priyanka Gupta, Kiran, a resident of Delhi, Rishab Raj, and Anshika Jain and Aditya from Uttar Pradesh, Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said.

The injured included Rahul Goswami, Kshitija Agarwal, Priyapal, Ishan Gupta from Haryana, driver Ajay Chauhan, Abhinav Singh, Nishtha Badoni from Uttar Pradesh, Rushav from New Delhi, Lakshaya from Rajasthan and Jai Aggarwal from Madhya Pradesh, the DP said.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief at the death of seven persons in a road accident in Kullu district. Ten persons also sustained injuries in the mishap.

The Chief Minister announced four lakh rupees each to the next of kin of the deceased. He said an immediate relief of 50,000 rupees has been disbursed to the injured. Mr Thakur wished speedy recovery to the injured. He directed the district administration and hospital authorities to ensure the best treatment to the injured