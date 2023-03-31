By Dr Birbal Jha

When a child is born, it speaks no language. It does not begin to walk instantly either. It does not start going to school ever so soon either. It takes it around three years even to go to a play school where formal education is hardly ever expected and imparted. But a child picks up a language much before he enrolls at a school and begins to learn something or other. The bottom line is: what does it mean and how does it happen?

The first thing a child learns before it receives schooling is a language whatsoever depending on the surroundings. It makes sense that language learning is easier than anything else ever. Babbling is the first stage in language acquisition. So to say that babbling begins shortly after birth. Gradually, it progresses to the extent that a child gets a comfortable speech to express itself.

Hence, the question arises: how does a child pick up a language? The answer is so simple, so easy and self-explanatory. Listening is the beginning of learning any language. So whatever is spoken before a child enters its mind naturally and automatically. The mind naturally scans anything and everything coming across it. Further, a child is often seen aping, copying, imitating and mimicking what others around say and do.

It means by listening to others and following them, we can begin to learn a language. It is so simple. Then why worry about learning a language or for that matter, the English language itself?

The point is that you were born into a particular family and brought up there where a particular language was or is spoken. Therefore, you were able to learn that very language effortlessly and seamlessly. Now, perhaps, you want to pick up yet another language, perhaps, English. Maybe, you have decided to be part of the Lingua family which holds all its communications in English. Hence, you will be good at English speaking and writing too, without a hitch.

Moreover, you want to acquire such a skill in a specific period for which you will have to adopt and espouse language learning tools. For example, the English sound system is a bit different from the sounds in Hindi. It calls for a trainer, no matter whether you get one online or offline. Make an effort to understand and imbibe them. Learning sentence patterns is yet another part which you need to work on.

Participation in interactive sessions like group discussions, debates, role plays and conversations is so essential for fluency in English communications. What breaks the ice is an initiative to hold an interaction. It removes the hesitation one is initially faced with. Also, it paves the way for your linguistic as well as intellectual growth.

Learning words and their practical usage cannot be undermined or overlooked. Take two words for example, ‘good’ and ‘well’. You need to have a clear understanding as to where to use both of them. Else, you will cut a sorry figure.

‘Good’ is an adjective whereas ‘well’ is purely an adverb corresponding to the word ‘good’ itself. Speaking good English is one part, and speaking English well is another. Whether you want to speak good English, or you want to speak English well, for such subtleties, you need a good trainer or a well-versed trainer, not a ‘well trainer’ which is syntactically wrong. Remember that ‘the trainer is good’ has one meaning and ‘the trainer is well’, has another. The first part shows qualities whereas the second one shows the physical status.

The word ‘well’ is also used as an adjective to mean ‘in good health’ ‘free or recovered from illnesses’. A sentence with a linking verb goes like this; I don’t feel very well today. ‘Well’ as an adjective means sensible or advisable as in a sentence; “it would be well to know just what this write-up entails. Add to that, ‘well’ is a very common exclamation to express a range of emotions including surprise, anger, resignation, or relief. Well, did you get a kick out of reading this?

The role of a good teacher or trainer comes into play when it comes to having such veracity and learning such a nicety or subtlety. The need is being confident in using words. Get involved in such practice sessions. Get cracking on mastering English skills.

The writer of this piece is Dr Birbal Jha, a noted author and the Managing Director of Lingua Multiservices Pvt Ltd having a popular trademark ‘British Lingua’.