Honorary Rank of Colonel Commandant NCC conferred on Jamia VC Prof. Najma Akhtar

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Honorary Rank of Colonel Commandant NCC has been conferred on Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Prof. Najma Akhtar on Monday February 13. The Additional Director General NCC, Delhi Directorate, Maj Gen S P Vishwasrao, SM** conferred the honorary rank on Prof. Najma Akhtar amid ceremonial parade.

Maj Gen S P Vishwasrao, SM**, handed over the Gazette Notification and the Ceremonial Baton to Prof. Najma Akhtar. The Vice Chancellor gave her Acceptance Speech after receiving the Gazette and the Ceremonial Baton. She said that she was greatly honoured to be granted the Honorary Rank of Colonel Commandant, NCC by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, in her capacity as the Vice Chancellor, JMI.

Gp. Capt. Virender Singh Rana, Group Commander, HQ Group ‘C’ (NCC) Delhi Directorate and the Commanding Officer of 4 DBN Col Abdul Basit Hangal, the CO of 3 DGBN Lt. Col. Harminder Singh and the CO of 2 Delhi Naval Unit, Capt (IN) Nalin K. Mishra attended the Pipping Ceremony.

The NCC cadets gave the ceremonial Quarter Guard to Colonel Commandant, Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI.

The Pipping Ceremony was followed by a programme in the Conference Hall, FTK Centre for Information Technology, JMI.

Prof. Najma Akhtar was filled with immense gratitude and a deep sense of pride while accepting the Honorary Rank. She reminisced that “her association with NCC goes back to her student days. As an NCC cadet, she felt enriched with the values of discipline and service to the nation that this organization inculcates in all NCC cadets.”

The welcome address was given by Prof. Tasneem Meenai, Hony. Coordinator, National Cadet Corps, JMI. The Commanding Officer of 4 Delhi Boys Battalion (Army) Col. Abdul Basit Hangal introduced the ADG NCC Major General SP Vishwasrao SM** . The ADG NCC Delhi Directorate then addressed the audience.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Prof. Nazim Husain Jafri, Registrar, JMI. The programme ended with the NCC song and the National Anthem.

The programme at FTK- CIT Conference hall was attended by the Deans of all Faculties, the Dean Students’ Welfare, Heads of Departments, Directors of Centres, several invited guests, the faculty members, NCC cadets, students and staff of the University.

The Associate NCC officers and Care Taker Officer of the University, NCC office staff, former senior NCC cadets and cadets of the Army and Naval units, both girls and boys of the senior and junior division/wing of NCC worked wholeheartedly to make the programme a grand success.