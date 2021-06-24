Hong Kong’s Apple daily shuts down

WEB DESK

Thousands across Hong Kong rushed to snap up the final edition of the newspaper Apple Daily, which closed its doors after 26 years.

Overnight, hundreds braved heavy rain, gathering outside its offices where a million copies were being printed. The publication decided to shut after its reports were accused of breaching a national security law, leading to a freeze on company assets. The final edition was a tribute to its readers with the headline ‘Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain’.