Homeopathy playing important role in health care requirement in the country: Health Minister

Vinit Wahi / NEW DELHI

UNION Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harshvardhan has said that Homoeopathy is playing an important role in fulfilling the health care requirement in the country with its integration with modern medicines.

Addressing a conference on Homoeopathy-Roadmap for Integrative Medicine in New Delhi today, the Minister expressed satisfaction that widely popular Homoeopathy is progressing on the basis of systematic and comprehensive research as a system of medicine. He said, Ayush system of medicines were used in Covid-19 in an integrative manner in designated Covid treatment centers which showed the impressive result.

He said, National Health Policy of India recognizes the need to nurture Ayush system of medicines through the development of infrastructural facilities, improving quality control of drugs and capacity building of institutions.

Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy under the Ministry of AYUSH is organizing a two days conference on Homoeopathy. The event is being organized on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day to commemorate birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of Homoeopathy.